Williamson County Schools closed Monday to review safety plan

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County Schools announced they will be closed on Monday so staff can review and revisit their safety plans.

Parents were notified of the closure on Thursday, just one day after more than a dozen people were killed in a Florida high school shooting.

“While we have comprehensive safety plans in place, Dr. Looney has mandated that all plans be revisited, reviewed and reinforced immediately with all WCS personnel and law enforcement. All WCS faculty and staff as well as the SROs serving our buildings will participate in this review,” Spokeswoman Carol Birdsong said.

Birdsong added that Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney apologizes for the short notice, but “he feels such an action is required.”