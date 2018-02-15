What impact do aggressive drivers have on Nashville traffic?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Traffic in Nashville can be maddening, it can cause frustration, annoyance and even road rage.

As our city continues to grow, so does the number of aggressive drivers, something Brentwood Driving School owner, Jeremy Lyon, sees all too often.

“It’s like having too many hamsters in a small cage, the more people on the road, the more they have to work together,” said Lyon. But working together doesn’t always happen on Middle Tennessee roads, especially in the last few years.

“People do bring their aggressive driving behavior from their own town here,” said Lyon.

When aggressive driving happens, it’s usually followed by road rage.

“I have seen two cars weave through the city for miles and miles trying to teach each other a lesson,” says Lyon.

If you spot aggressive driving, or even become involved, Lyon said there are a few things you should always do.

First, just relax.

“If someone wants to beat you to the lane or to the light you just let them, it doesn’t affect you at all,” he said.

Don’t make eye contact with the aggressive driver and reserve the horn for special occasions.

“That may be the number one thing that gets people angry, you think you are driving them a lesson, you need to drive faster or you are in my space, and they use the horn as a weapon. the horn is not a weapon.”

The number one thing Lyon said all drivers should remember, is not to take things personally. “They don’t know you. the person that cut you off or cut too short, they don’t know you.”

The uptick in aggressive driving in Nashville is obvious, but there’s also a new driving behavior Lyon said he sees more and more of, and it can be even more dangerous. It’s called revenge driving.

“Your aggressive driving has made someone around you angry, then that person when they retaliate that’s revenge driving, they are going to get back at you,” he explained.

Unfortunately, Lyon said he expects this behavior to only get worse.

“We get everything instantaneously now and we want to get where we are going instantaneously now. and you can’t do that on the road. and you are not on the road,” he said.

Although you cannot control how other people drive, you can control one thing – your attitude. “Realize you are not the most important person on the road,” said Lyon. And these days, most certainly not the only person out there.

Lyon said they offer adult driving classes and anyone can sign up.