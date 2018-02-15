Two violent crimes more than an hour apart leave Green Hills residents on edge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two violent overnight crimes in Green Hills has the community on heightened alert.

First, a shooting at the Green Hills library that left a man critically injured and then at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, just an hour and a half later, a woman was pistol-whipped outside of a hair salon near the Mall at Green Hills.

Violent crime is extremely rare in Green Hills, so these incidents have neighbors concerned.

“Very scary, it’s very terrifying especially since it’s happened so many times over the past three weeks,” George Green, who lives close to the area, told News 2.

He and his kids regularly visit the Green Hills library.

“I come to the library all the time like a lot of people in the neighborhood, I have two young kids we come here all the time.”

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a maroon Jeep Cherokee speeding out of the parking lot. Responding officers found a man shot in the abdomen in the parking lot of the library.

“It’s scary that it happened at the library. It’s scary that it happened early in the evening with several other incidents of other crimes right around the same time,” Green explained.

Just a few blocks away, about an hour and a half later police were called to Salon Ya Ya, where they tell us an employee was pistol-whipped. The victim reported that she was taking out the trash when a male suspect approached her demanding her purse and when she didn’t comply he hit her in the face with a gun.

“I’m just worried it’s a matter of time before these criminals shoot or hurt somebody who doesn’t do the right things when they get robbed and somebody’s going to die.”

Green is an active member of the Next Door app and on the board of his Neighborhood Association. He hopes staying vigilant within the community can help solve some of these crimes.

“I know they are trying to put more police patrols out, we’ve seen some evidence of that, but it’s just everybody looking out for everybody else. The old style neighbor thing when they see something, tell somebody and you may think it’s something simple and stupid but it may be what helps the police officers find some of the bad people.”

The library shooting victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect vehicle is again a maroon Jeep Cherokee police tell us three men were in that vehicle.

In the pistol whipping case, the suspect was seen leaving the area near the Mall at Green Hills in a newer gold Ford Taurus occupied by two to three people.

If you have any information on either of these crimes call our partners at Crime Stoppers 615-74-CRIME.