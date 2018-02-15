Thursday marks missing Tabitha Tuders’ 28th birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday marks the 28th birthday of Tabitha Tuders – the East Nashville teen who disappeared more than 14 years ago.

Tabitha was just 13-years-old when she went missing on April 29, 2003 while walking to a bus stop near her home.

Her parents have not given up hope on finding their daughter.

“We just got to keep praying every day that we are going to find her,” Tabitha’s mother Debra previously told News 2. “The not knowing is the hardest part.”

Tabitha has a birthmark on her stomach, a scar on her finger and her ears are pierced.

At the time of her disappearance, she was 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighed around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her disappearance or whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST.