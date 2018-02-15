Thursday marks missing Tabitha Tuders’ 28th birthday

Age progression of Tabitha Tuders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday marks the 28th birthday of Tabitha Tuders – the East Nashville teen who disappeared more than 14 years ago.

Tabitha was just 13-years-old when she went missing on April 29, 2003 while walking to a bus stop near her home.

Her parents have not given up hope on finding their daughter.

Tabitha Tuders
The Tuders’ Lillian Street home in East Nashville (Photo: WKRN)

“We just got to keep praying every day that we are going to find her,” Tabitha’s mother Debra previously told News 2. “The not knowing is the hardest part.”

Tabitha has a birthmark on her stomach, a scar on her finger and her ears are pierced.

At the time of her disappearance, she was 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighed around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her disappearance or whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST.