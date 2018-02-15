Technology improves timing of traffic signals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are 850 traffic signals in Davidson County and most are synchronized to make traffic flow as efficiently as possible.

“I think that’s what most people don’t realize is how much technology is actually in the signal cabinet working for their benefit to try to get them where they need to go,” explained Jeff Hammond, Assistant Director of Transportation, Metro Nashville Public Works.

Hammond, an engineer, works with a team of other engineers to study traffic patterns and develop a plan to keep traffic moving.

“We do counts to tell us how much demand there is on every approach, every turning movement, we want to know how many people want to go left, how many people want to go right and we do it for all approaches of the intersection,” explained Hammond.

He added, “When we talk about synchronization we’re talking about making sure that traffic follows a platooning order so that traffic can progress through a corridor in a fashion so you’re not getting stuck at every red light. The signals know where they are with respect to each other in their timing pattern and how to keep traffic moving the most efficiently.”

Most lights in the county are coordinated and from the moment you pull up to the light, the controllers, or big silver boxes you see on the side of the road, start talking to each other.

“If you pull up, we’ve got you and it puts a call into the system and then it goes through its algorithms to determine what’s the best time to let you into that main stream because the idea is to keep the main stream flowing.”

The controller knows a driver is stopped at the red light because of an electromagnetic loop that is in pavement. As Hammond explains, the loop, “sends out electro-magnetic waves so when your big metal vehicle pulls up to the light, it senses that.”

Some lights in the county have video detection. Hammond says his goal would be to move all lights to radar detection, which he says is more reliable but also more expensive.

“When we look at a coordinated system, there will be a master controller, and it keeps the clock and it keeps everything synchronized. More and more what we are spending money on is communications and this is where you go from an engineering question to an IT question,” said Hammond. “How do the signals talk to each other better and how do they send information back here to us so we can diagnose problems and try to understand what traffic is doing, you know, real time at specific points in the day?”

Workers within the transportation division can already monitor 560 intersections from Metro’s Central Operating System.

“We can monitor all of our signals that we have online in real time and be able to receive alerts from the signals. If something happens to them, usually we know it before it can be called into OEM,” explained Stacey Warwick, Traffic Operations Supervisor.

With that operating system, Warwick is able to adjust problems with a traffic signal anywhere in the county, from their downtown office.

While most of the county’s lights are coordinated, or synchronized, the ones downtown are on a timer.

“[Those] operate more on a fixed time system so when you pull up to the intersection there’s really not a sensor that knows you’re there,” explained Hammond.

He says it’s typical in dense urban areas for the traffic lights to be on a fixed timer because of congestion and pedestrian traffic.

To make sure the lights are running as efficiently as possible, the traffic patterns are studied every few years. Hammond says a large retiming effort was wrapped up 14 months ago and his team is now in the middle of the second phase of that, studying secondary corridors.

Hammond says his crews are also working to install more fiber optic communications, so they can “do more remote controlling and give us better capabilities in terms of active management.”

The next time you’re stuck at a light, remember, it takes technicians, engineers, IT experts, and a little bit of patience, to get you from red to green.