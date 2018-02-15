Latest StormTracker Forecast

Warm and muggy are typically not words used in the middle of winter, but today is different.

Temperatures begin in the 60s with clouds and patchy fog early. Despite several isolated showers, highs head to the 70s! Today’s record high is 77°, which should be safe, but we will come close.

A front drops in from the north tomorrow creating even more rain and dropping temperatures. At this time, 1-2 inches of rain could fall Friday leading to minor flooding in a few areas.

As far as the weekend is concerned, still tough to know whether we dry out or another rain maker comes in. As new information comes in, we will keep you updated.

