‘She was a glow’ Mom remembers daughter killed in South Nashville fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators with Metro police and Nashville Fire Department are still trying to get to the bottom of what caused a triple fatal fire in South Nashville at a halfway house, as well as if the operators were negligent.

News 2 spoke with the mother of the youngest victim, Katie Baird, 22, who said she went to the best of schools, had a great family, never met a stranger, but drugs is the reason she was in the half way house, and now the reason she’s no longer here.

She was the light of her mother’s eyes.

“Katie was a ray of sunshine,” mother Geneva Baird said. “She was a glow.”

Her first born.

“She was my baby, she was my everything.” the mother said. “She was my best friend.”

Katie Baird became hooked on drugs and had only been at Footprints To Recovery Halfway House for about six months.

The 22-year old was clean and turning her life around.

Her mother said her motto was, never quit.

“An addiction affects everyone of all ages, colors, creeds,” Geneva Baird said. “She wants everyone to know that there is a way out, you can make it through if you put the work in.”

Fire officials told News 2 the half way House didn’t have any smoke detectors.

Three women died as a result of the house fire; Baird, Tammy Nelson and Elizabeth Lopez.

Baird said she will never forget the phone call from her daughter Wednesday morning, while she was surrounded by smoke and fire.

“I thought she was having a panic attack, and she kept saying mama,” the grieving mother said. “I said whats the matter, and I thought she couldn’t breathe, she was weezing. It was because she couldn’t breathe because of the smoke. I heard my baby’s last breathe over the phone. She’s gone.”

Beard doesn’t know all the details about that and what happpened, but is questioning if her daughter should have chosen a different facility to becoming sober.

“For her to be able to see the light and it be taken away from her and for me to keep hearing her voice, screaming mama I can’t breathe, it’s killing me,” the mother said while crying. “It’s just killing me.

Baird said her daughter was referred to Footprints To Recovery by Cumberland Heights and was well on her way to changing her life.