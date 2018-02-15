Raymond Hallavant, Riverdale High School, February 15, 2018

Raymond Hallavant teaches biology at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Rutherford County.

Peers say he keeps student engaged and helps them over academic hurdles.

Students value his dedication– and love the fact he graduated from Riverdale High School and is back to teach.

So we honor Raymond Hallavant as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

