Number of carjackings triple over last 5 years in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In 2017, Metro police received 262 reports of carjackings, which is more than triple the number reported in 2013 when 76 were reported.

In 2014, 83 carjackings were reported. In 2015 and 2016, 140 and 163 carjackings were reported, respectively, marking an increase each year.

An analysis of carjacking data from January 1, 2013 through January 25, 2018 shows that 365 Paragon Mills Road has had the most reports of carjackings of any address in the city. Seven carjackings were reported there during that time.

Two other areas, 24 Lafayette Street and the intersection of Lewis and Robertson streets, each saw six carjackings in that time period. The two locations are south of downtown and located within a half-mile of each other.

Each of Metro police’s eight precincts saw increases in carjackings from 2013 to 2017.

The North Precinct and South Precinct reported the most carjackings in that time period, as well as in 2017 only. The Central Precinct, which includes the downtown area, had the fewest.

Reporter Julie Edwards tracks crime trends each week on Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.