NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 will host a town hall meeting Thursday where we will investigate the impact the city’s growth is having on drivers, businesses and surrounding counties.

People in Davidson County may vote on a transit plan to help, but even if it passes, the impact won’t be seen for years.

Tune in at 6:30 p.m. and see what people have to say about Nashville’s traffic problem and what can be done to fix it.