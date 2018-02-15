Nashville selected as finalist to host NFL Draft in 2019, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville has been selected as a finalist to host the NFL Draft in the future.

The city was notified Thursday that Nashville is a finalist to host either the 2019 or 2020 draft.

In the past, the draft was traditionally held in New York City, but has been held in Chicago in 2015 and Philadelphia in 2016.

Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement after the announcement.

“We are thrilled that Nashville is one of the finalist cities for the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft,” said Strunk. “We are so proud of Nashville and all that it has to offer. This city has a number of unique qualities to showcase and of course it knows how to put on a show. We look forward to making that case to the NFL owners in May.”

Cities will present their final proposals and final selections will be made at the NFL spring meetings in Atlanta this coming May.

The 2018 draft is being held in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.