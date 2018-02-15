Metro police forms task force to combat violent teen crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Metro Police are cracking down on teen crime after a string of several robberies, car thefts, and violent carjackings, all happening in the past several days.

Nashville Metro Police said two groups of armed teenagers may be responsible, so they’ve formed a teen task force to stop them.

The Department said the task force will use both open and concealed strategies.

This announcement comes after police charged two teens Thursday afternoon.

Detectives charged 16-year-old Isaiah Lewis in connection to four robberies on Wednesday, starting with allegedly robbing an employee at gunpoint at a Crestmoor Rd. salon.

Four other teens were in the stolen car at the time of Lewis’ arrest, but they all fled.

Authorities also charged another 16-year-old with reckless endangerment using a deadly weapon.

Officials say on Wednesday, that teen fired 10 semi-automatic rounds out of a car window while riding on Morton Hill Rd. in Bellevue, near Hillwood High School.

Three others were inside the car at the time and are subject to discipline by the school.

Also Wednesday, three other cases in and around Green Hills, including a man shot outside the Green Hills Library, followed by two robberies.

Again, police said they believe two armed groups of teens may be responsible for all these crimes.

Meanwhile, detectives continue to search for 14-year-old Rico Ransom, wanted in connection to the shooting of DeMario Crowder last Friday.

Police said they believe Ransom has ties to one of the robbery groups.

If you’ve seen him, call 615-742-7463.