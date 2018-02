NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said three juveniles are in custody after an attempted carjacking.

Police said they attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle at S. 6th Street and Fatherland Street, when the juveniles crashed the car.

Metro officers said they used MNPD aviation, canines, and officers from other components of the police department.

Police said west precinct officers spotted the car after the juveniles allegedly attempted to carjack another car on Charlotte Pike.