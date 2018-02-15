GOP-led committee unanimously votes down Tennessee gun bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Republican-led House committee has unanimously voted down legislation to let Tennessee handgun permit holders bring guns most places, including hospitals and professional sports arenas.

In the Civil Justice Subcommittee Wednesday, Gov. Bill Haslam’s administration, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Hospital Association expressed opposition to Republican Rep. Judd Matheny’s bill.

Under it, permit holders would be barred from carrying only when it’s against federal law or court order; under the influence of alcohol or drugs; at judicial proceedings; on school grounds; at correctional facilities or law enforcement offices; or at private residences that post that guns aren’t allowed.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America advocates cheered the vote.

The hearing happened as news of a deadly Florida school shooting broke.

Several other controversial gun bills were delayed in the committee.