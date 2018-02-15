Family of woman killed in South Nashville fire seeks answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of fire victim Tammy Nelson is wondering if more should have been done to protect the women living in the Footprints To Recovery halfway on Southwood Drive in Nashville that caught fire killing three women.

Nelson had been here at the facility for three months and she was in rehab before that.

Her family is now asking the same questions as many others, why didn’t a house with so many people living there not have smoke detectors.

She was a daughter, sister, mother of two, and a grandmother.

“I’m never going to see my sister again,” Nelson’s sister Heather Horne said. “I just hope that she is happy and doesn’t have to struggle everyday.”

That’s what the family wants to remember most, the good times.

“She was always high spirited, always smiling trying to make people feel better,” Nelson’s brother James Horne said.

Several years ago Nelson was diagnosed Graves’ diease and was prescribed Lortab and other pain medication; she became addicted.

“It was Opioids and that’s what got her addicted it was the Opioids,” the brother said. “This epidemic around now is starting to be a tragedy and if she had never been into that she may have not been in this fire.”

Nelson had gotten out of rehab and was at Footprints To Recovery halfway house finishing up a 12-step addiction recovery program.

She and two other women were trapped inside the burning house.

The family said they didn’t deserve to die.

“She felt so good being clean and sober and then she just dies in a fire after struggling for so long,” Heather Horne said. “It’s not right.”

“I didn’t know how to feel my heart dropped,” James Horne said. “I just felt so bad that them three girls died and my sister was one of them.”

The family said Nelson was like a big sister to the youngest victim 22-year old Katie Baird.

“She would always texting and calling and trying to make sure she was going to the meeting and staying on the right path and kinda like a little sister to her,” the sister said. “She had going close to her.”

Metro police and Nashville Fire Marshals open an investigation to possible negligence.

They told News 2 the home did not have smoke detectors.

“They were paying $500 a month to live there and you tell me they couldn’t afford fire alarms and fire extingushers,” Heather Horne said.

Depending on the outcome of the investigation, the family may consider suing.

“All three of us deserves some justice for what has happened,” James Horne said. “I don’t think it’s right becuase they wanted to cut some corners, three beautiful lives were lost.”

The family said Tammy’s grandchildren will now go up without ever knowing their grandmother.

A lot of lives touched by this tragic fire.

The Nashville based company called Footprints to Recovery is not related to the national company, also called Footprints to Recovery, which operates addiction treatment centers that are licensed and nationally accredited in multiple states.