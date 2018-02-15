Driver flees after crashing in Antioch yard

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a car crashed into the yard of an Antioch home early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of McClendon Avenue.

Metro police said the car left the roadway, hit a mailbox and shrubs before coming to a rest against the porch of the house.

Two men were seen walking away from the crash.

The car has not been reported stolen but its license plate was missing and investigators are working to determine if the driver took the tags with him.

No one was damaged and no significant damage to the home was reported.