Delivery drivers offer insight on fighting Nashville rush hour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Take a look at your morning commute, but do it through the eyes of a delivery driver and your usual route would probably change.

Randy Barton rarely goes from Point A to Point B the same way twice unless it works.

“Many times I will go 10 miles further and it will be faster than if I go get stuck in traffic this way,” he said.

Barton has been with Dependable Delivery for 10 years, where business has grown the same way Nashville has.

He said over the years he’s had to keep his traffic skills sharp.

“I don’t get stuck very often,” Barton told News 2. “I’ve learned to see the sign up ahead. If I look ahead and see tail lights, I’ll cut left or right to get the package there on time.”

Battling traffic is a ballet of sorts and combines side road knowledge and a willingness to experiment and technology.

“I’ve got this GPS – I carry two to three. It’s crazy how you can adjust the sensitivity of these and do you want it to take you closer to the highway or side streets,” the delivery driver said.

“If they would adjust the sensitivity, especially the ones that show bad traffic, it will kick them to a different route and take them to the side streets.”

David Meyers started as a driver for Dependable Delivery more than 25 years ago.

Now, as the owner, he offers solid advice to his drivers.

“I want them to know Nashville beyond their GPS,” he said. “I want them to know what the alternates are. I want them to know that if it’s 4:30 in the afternoon getting on 440 Eastbound is not the right answer even if that’s what their GPS is telling them to do.”

And that’s just how Barton makes his way around town.

“If I’m coming up and see brake lights, I automatically kick left or right instantly,” he said.

The one thing delivery drivers emphasize is don’t get married to a single route, always look and think ahead, plan for traffic backups and then start looking for alternates.

“Shortest doesn’t always mean it’s going to be fastest and that happens a lot.”