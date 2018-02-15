Council committee tasked to investigate mayor meets for the first time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Seven council members, each handpicked by Vice Mayor David Briley, took the first steps in their investigation Thursday. The committee decided how it will collect information surrounding the mayor’s affair and her use of taxpayer money.

First, they elected Council Lady Burkley Allen as their committee chair. Then they sorted out what they want the committee to be and not be.

“Frankly we don’t need the seven of us on the committee as junior detectives figuring stuff out,” said member and Councilman-At-Large Bob Mendes.

“We should be putting this in the hands of professionals,” said Councilman and committee member Russ Pulley. “And view our role as more of an oversight body than actual investigators.”

The committee decided that it will first hire a lawyer, who will be recommended by Vice Mayor Briley, who is a lawyer himself.

Mendes said at the meeting that a lawyer would be better equipped to interview witnesses. The information the lawyer collects would then be turned over to the committee.

Mendes also had strong words for if a witness didn’t comply.

“If you don’t want to have a private interview voluntarily we have subpoena power and you come visit us in that chair right there,” he said, pointing to a chair in council chambers. The committee cannot meet in secret.

After a lawyer is chosen, Metro’s auditor said he could look into the money the mayor spent on travel. He could also investigate if Sgt. Forrest’s overtime was justified, which he said could take up to six weeks to complete. It’s also unprecedented.

“The longest part is going to be looking at the overtime and overtime policies because we have not looked at police overtime,” Metro internal auditor Mark Swann told the committee. “We’ve done fire department and other public safety but we have not done police overtime.”

Committee member and Council Lady-At-Large Erica Gilmore said she and her fellow council members will continue their work for the taxpayers in the coming weeks, even months, ahead.

“We’ve been tasked with a job,” she told News 2. “Each of us take it seriously and each of us have committed to be as honest, transparent and unbiased as possible.”

Vice Mayor Briley said he will send out emails to the Tennessee Bar Association and the Looby-Napier Bar Association to and ask if any of the members are interested in helping.

The committee will meet again in two weeks. At that meeting, Briley will present them with two attorneys and they will vote on one.