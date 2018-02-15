Cheatham County man saved by Narcan; Overdose rates climbing

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The number of overdoses in Cheatham County is on an alarming track.

Last year, there were 149 overdoses total. In January alone, there have been 70.

Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputies have been using narcan to save lives.

On Wednesday night, Sgt. Gary Ola responds to an overdose call. The sergeant arrives on scene to find Chris Woods not breathing and barely a pulse.

Nobody in the home knows what drugs he took.

Ola begins to distribute narcan when a woman says that Woods “takes a lot of xanax or oxies and he shoots up.”

According to Ola, including this call, the 41-year-old Woods has overdosed at least five times.

Ola said this is the third time that he personally has been on scene supervising the resuscitation of this same man.

“Another deputy saved another man’s life and he has OD’ed four or five times. Addicts have this false sense of security now that if i don’t make it someone will come and pull me out of it. We are still going in and saving lives, it is frustrating when someone knows he is knocking on deaths door, not just the first time, but after that and after that and you get the feeling why are we doing this? But at the end of the day it is still saving a life,” says Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove.

Though he’s been to multiple overdose calls, Sgt. Ola told News 2 this is the first time he’s administered narcan to a patient.

Woods was resuscitated and taken to a Nashville hospital.