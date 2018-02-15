Analysis: TennCare work plan would affect 86K, cost $18.7M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A state analysis says legislation seeking to require certain able-bodied TennCare recipients to work, volunteer or attend school would affect 86,400 people and cost the state $18.7 million annually.

The bill cleared a House panel Wednesday as Republicans scrutinized the estimates.

The analysis says parents and caretakers of children 6 years or older would be affected.

The $18.7 million net cost notably includes $22.3 million more in anticipated case management state costs and $3.7 million in estimated state savings from disenrollments, assuming a 2020 program start.

The analysis assumes another $15.3 million in federal costs.

The bill by Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell seeks a waiver under President Donald Trump’s administration, which is allowing state Medicaid work requirements.

TennCare’s Ashley Reed says the department’s stance on the bill is “deferred.”