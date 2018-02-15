8 Tennessee children have died from the flu this season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health reports eight children and one pregnant woman have died from the flu this season.

The health department reported the latest child death on Thursday morning.

Typically the state of Tennessee sees two to three pediatric flu deaths per season. In 2009, 15 were reported.

The state health department only tracks pediatric and pregnancy-related flu deaths.

Free flu vaccinations are available at all Tennessee Department of Heath public health clinics.