1 in custody, 4 wanted after fleeing from stolen car in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One suspect has been taken into custody and four others are being sought after fleeing from a stolen car in Madison early Thursday morning.

Metro police said an officer spotted the stolen gold Honda sedan just before 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Old Hickory Boulevard West.

The officer began following the vehicle, which is when the suspects abandoned the car in a dead end off Pima Road and ran away.

Metro Police set up a perimeter around the stolen car to look for the suspects. One quickly turned himself in to police. K-9 officers were brought in to help search for the others.

An officer on scene tells News 2 that these suspects are also suspected of robbing several people overnight. There were no reported injuries to those victims and it’s unclear what was stolen.

No suspect description or additional information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.