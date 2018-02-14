Widening project to begin on Highway 109

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Relief on the roads will soon come to residents who drive to and from Sumner and Wilson counties thanks to a road widening project on State Route 109.

The almost $51 million project by TDOT will transform about 35 miles of SR 109, widening roads from two to four or five lanes.

This will include 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, with a dedicated center turn lane or dividing median, and paved shoulders.

Because of the length of the project, the improvements have been divided into seven sections.

From the Gallatin Bypass north of Gallatin to SR 52 in Portland (11.5 miles)

Gallatin Bypass from Airport Road to Scotty Parker Road (6.0 miles) – new alignment

From north of the Cumberland River bridge to the Gallatin bypass south of Gallatin (1.3 miles)

Bridge over the Cumberland River – replacement

From south of Dry Fork Creek to south of the Cumberland River bridge (3.7 miles)

From north of SR 24 (US 70) to south of Dry Fork Creek (3.4 miles)

From north of I-40 to south of SR 24 (US 70)

TDOT officials said a top priority for the first phase of construction is getting signals installed and working at 109 and Academy Rd.

They add commuters likely won’t be impacted by the project because most of the work can be done away from the travel lanes.

The project, funded by the IMPROVE Act, is expected to break ground in March and be completed by November of 2020.

If you’d like to learn more, there’s an informational meeting on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at Life Church at the 109 and US 70 intersection.