TBI director says investigation into Mayor Barry will be done as quickly as possible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn says the investigation of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry will be done “as quickly as possible” but with “no timeline.”

It was Gwyn’s first public on-camera comments about the investigation, which will likely play a role in the future of the popular mayor.

District Attorney Glen Funk asked the TBI to see if the mayor or others violated any laws after her admission that she had a two-year affair with her then security chief, Rob Forrest.

During a news conference about his retirement Wednesday, Director Gwyn chose his words carefully about the investigation timeline.

“You know, you start to peel back the layers, you don’t know how many layers you would peel back,” responded the director. “We are going to do it as quickly as possible. I expressed that to General Funk. I have got a team of agents on it.”

Gwyn added that, “I know how important it is to wrap it up ask quickly as possible.”

He tempered that by saying, “We are going to do a thorough investigation. We don’t put timelines on thorough investigations.”

Two separate investigations are also being done by the Metro Council after the Mayor’s admission of the affair.

Questions raised there include overtime for Sgt. Forrest and travel expenses for trip that he and the mayor took together.

Gwyn comments came during a news conference about his retirement announced last week.

