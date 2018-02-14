Florida high school scene of shooting

News 2 is streaming live video from the scene. Watch above or click here to watch from the News 2 app.

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP/ ABC) – Multiple police departments are surrounding a Florida high school where there’s been a shooting.

Witnesses are telling ABC News at least 20 people are injured. The extent of injuries is not clear.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page says the gunman is still at large.

Local police are asking parents to encourage their children to remain calm and stay barricaded in classrooms.

Police are working an active shooter scene, and ask that if you are in touch with your student you ask that they remain calm and barricaded until police come to their room, this is for everyone's safety. Do NOT call our 911 or non-emergency number unless it is an emergency. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

The sheriff’s office has told news outlets the shooting happened around 2:30pm ET on Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school is locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

TV footage showed at least one person being wheeled to an ambulance on a gurney while emergency workers appeared to be helping others on the sidewalk. The news broadcasts also showed students running across the street.

Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site. — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018