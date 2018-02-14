Vanderbilt stuns Mississippi State 81-80

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Riley LaChance drilled a three-pointer with less than a second to play sending Vanderbilt to a stunning 81-80 win over Mississippi State Wednesday at Memorial Gym in Nashville.

Xavian Stapleton missed the second of two free throws with only six seconds left to give LaChance the opportunity for the game winner. LaChance had 16 points for the Commodores who are 10-16, 4-9 in the SEC after notching one of their best wins of the season and their fourth straight at home.

Jeff Roberson scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Payton Willis made a career-high five three-pointers.

Mississippi State rallied from an 11-point deficit to take a 72-71 lead on Stapleton’s 3-pointer with 3:53 left.

The Bulldogs (18-8, 6-7) haven’t won at Memorial Gym since 2012.