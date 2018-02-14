Tullahoma chocolate shop prepares for Valentine’s Day

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Employees at Water’s Edge Chocolates in Tullahoma are busy dipping more than 17,000 strawberries in white, milk or dark chocolate to prepare for its busiest days of the year.

Valentine’s Day is, “our Christmas in two days,” says owner Ginny Wilson. She adds, “it’s wonderful,” with a smile.

Wilson, a radiology technician by schooling, opened Water’s Edge Chocolates with her husband a few years ago. The business has moved from their home to a stand alone store on Anderson Street.

“We are truly blessed and it is beyond our imagination as to how it has come from our home, making it in our home, to now having our own storefront and getting to serve the community and even further out,” said Wilson.

Wilson’s chocolate covered strawberries are a favorite for the Tullahoma community and beyond. To prepare for the rush, friends and family come in and help clean, dip and pack the berries.

Wilson’s long-time friend who now lives in Michigan plans her vacation around Valentine’s Day so she can be in town to help.

Besides the strawberries, Wilson says another top seller are the Valentine’s Day gift bags, which include chocolate lips, chocolate covered Oreos and other chocolate concoctions. Her personal favorite treat is the chocolate-covered popcorn. She says it’s the “just the right mixture of salty and sweet.”

For Wilson, the sweetest part of her job, is being part of people’s celebrations.”

“Seeing them smile and bringing a smile to their face. I may not directly be able to see the smile but I get to hear how excited they were to receive the gifts,” said Wilson.

Water’s Edge Chocolates is open Monday through Saturday.

Click here to learn more.