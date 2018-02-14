Titans Derrick Morgan gives advice to local kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over 50 local kids from LEAD Academy visited the Nashville courthouse today and they got a surprise guest in Titans Linebacker Derrick Morgan.

Morgan spoke to the high school seniors about teen violence, relationships as well as life advice after high school.

An active member of the community off the field, Morgan’s goal is to reach one kid every time he speaks in public.

“Seniors in high school who think they have it all figured out and I know I did at that age so when you have someone come in that’s being real with them I think you pay attention to that a little more. You know I’m not expecting to, there might have been 50 kids here I’m not expecting for all them to understand, agree listen to what I’m saying but if I can get one kid to understand and take anything from what I said it is mission accomplished,” said the Linebacker.

While at the event we got a chance to ask Morgan who is one of the Titans veteran leaders in the locker room about the new coaching changes and while he was a big supporter of Mike Mularkey he says it’s a business and he is ready for a new challenge.

“Never want to see change, never want to see guys get fired but it’s just the nature of the business. Had a chance to talk to coach Vrabel for about 30 minutes, seems like a really good dude and excited to get to work with him and the rest of the staff and take our team to the next level, next year,” said Morgan.