Latest StormTracker Forecast

Warm, wet day in store. Make sure to have your umbrella handy at all times.

While rainfall should not be heavy, it hangs around all day. With a south wind, temperatures start in the 50s and end up in the middle 60s.

Once the rain wraps up at night, totals amount to about 0.5” which should NOT lead to additional flooding.

Even warmer with a break from wet weather Thursday as highs soar to the 70s. Then a stronger system with widespread heavy rainfall comes in Friday. Also, temperatures tumble throughout the day too.

