Predators rally to 4-3 win over Blues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators rallied from 3-0 deficit to beat the Blues 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night in Nashville.

Filip Forsberg scored the game winner for the Predators on a penalty shot in the OT period. For Forsberg, it was his 17th goal of the season.

The game was all Blues for two periods as Jay Bouwmeester, Alexander Steen and Jaden Schwartz scored to give the Blues a 3-0 lead in the third period.

The comeback started for Nashville with only 10 minutes left in the game when Calle Jarnkrok scored his 14th goal of the season to make it 3-1.

With five minutes left to play, the Preds scored the goal that changed the game when Ryan Ellis fed Austin Watson for a shorthanded goal.

Watson scored the game tying goal just one minute later. The officials missed the goal at first, but the video review clearly showed the puck go over the line. They were goals 6 and 7 for Watson and they sent the game to overtime.

It was the Predators 5th straight overtime game and the two points gave them 8 in their last five games.