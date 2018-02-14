POLL: How much time do you spend in Nashville traffic every day?

Nashville traffic can be unpredictable, frustrating and inconvenient.

News 2 is working on special reports about the impact rapid growth is having on drivers, businesses and people in surrounding counties. “Nashville 2018: Traffic Wars” reports will air in every newscast on Thursday.

As part of this project, WKRN wants to know…How much time do you spend in Nashville traffic every day? Vote in our poll below or click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading’ to cast your vote.