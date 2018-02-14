Police: Overton County student charged for ‘disturbing remarks’ made during class

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student at Livingston Academy High School has been charged following allegations of “disturbing remarks” made during class.

On the afternoon of Feb. 12, Livingston police report their department became involved in a joint investigation with school officials at the high school.

Several students notified school officials of “disturbing remarks made by a 16-year-old male student during a class,” police said.

After interviews with students, staff and the suspect student, a Livingston police school resource officer filed charges in Overton County Juvenile Court against the male juvenile accused of making the remarks.

“We take the safety of our schools and our children very seriously,” Chief Greg Etheredge with the Livingston Police Department said. “We have increased our police presence at Livingston Academy and our other schools. We believe at this time there is no known credible threat to our schools or children.”

The student is being held at the Putnam County Juvenile Detention.

A court hearing is set for later this week.