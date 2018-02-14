Police investigating shooting at Green Hills library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a shooting in Green Hills Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the call in the 3700 block of Benham Avenue at the Green Hills library.

Officers said they responded to the scene to find a black man shot in the abdomen in the parking lot of the library.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and saw a maroon Jeep Cherokee speeding out of the parking lot.

Officers said three black men were inside the the vehicle.

Police are still on scene investigating.

This story is breaking. Stay with News 2 for updates.