Number of Title IX complaints at UT skyrockets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The state comptroller’s office released its annual report on Title IX implementation Tuesday.

The report shows the University of Tennessee is seeing a growing number of complaints under the Title IX guideline.

There were 12 Title IX complaints in 2014. In 2017, that number jumped to 166 reports.

In that time, UT settled a Title IX lawsuit brought on by eight women over the university’s handling of their sexual assault claim. That settlement included better sexual assault training at the university and improved misconduct reporting.

The university issued a statement Tuesday about the latest numbers, saying, “We credit the increased number of incidents reported to proactive efforts to encourage reporting and to increased training to ensure compliance by Campus Security Authorities.”