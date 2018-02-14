Motorcyclist killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist has died after a suspected hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning at a Madison intersection.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gallatin Pike North and Anderson Lane.

A passing motorist called police after finding the rider and his bike lying in the roadway.

Metro police told News 2 the crash is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run after a side mirror from a pickup truck was found at the crash site.

The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Gallatin Pike North is closed while crash investigators process the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to take Myatt Drive to Old Hickory Boulevard as an alternate route. It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.