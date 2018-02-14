Middle Tennessee boy hands out Valentines to homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Valentine’s Day, many gifts are exchanged and one Middle Tennessee boy wants to make sure no one is left out.

Eleven-year-old Ethan Allen passed out hundreds of Valentines to the homeless across Nashville.

Ethan started making deliveries Tuesday and said he got the idea from a friend who works with the homeless.

“We feel like on Valentine’s Day they don’t feel like they are loved, they are struggling to find a meal, they aren’t going to take their money they have and buy Valentines. So, we thought we would get as many Valentines as we can from as many people as we can and send them out to them and distribute them, so we can make as many people as we can feel loved.”

It began as a family project but then friends and classmates got involved, donating candy.

Social media helped out to turn it into a neighborhood initiative, with some families contributing Valentines.

Ethan worked all weekend to sign the Valentines and get them ready for delivery.

Well done, Ethan!

11-year-old Ethan Allen made and collected more than 1,000 #Valentines to pass out to Nashville’s homeless population. Story this morning on #GMN @WKRN ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k6nTHWBJHC — Maura Sirianni WKRN (@MauraSirianni) February 14, 2018