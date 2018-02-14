Metro health centers offers free flu shots daily

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local emergency rooms are seeing the largest number of people with flu-like symptoms yet this season.

The Metro Health Department says it’s not too late to get a flu shot, and it’s free at three health centers across Nashville.

The Lentz Health Center will hold a special walk-in clinic from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Free flu shots are also available at all three Health Department clinics daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

East Health Center 1015 East Trinity Lane

Lentz Health center 2500 Charlotte Ave.

Woodbine Health Center 224 Oriel Ave.

For questions, call the Metro Public Health Department call 615-340-5616, or click here to go to their website.