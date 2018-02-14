Metro health centers offers free flu shots daily

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local emergency rooms are seeing the largest number of people with flu-like symptoms yet this season.

The Metro Health Department says it’s not too late to get a flu shot, and it’s free at three health centers across Nashville.

The Lentz Health Center will hold a special walk-in clinic from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Free flu shots are also available at all three Health Department clinics daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

  • East Health Center  1015 East Trinity Lane
  • Lentz Health center   2500 Charlotte Ave.
  • Woodbine Health Center  224 Oriel Ave.

For questions, call the  Metro Public Health Department call 615-340-5616, or click here to go to their website.