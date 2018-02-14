Man searching for teacher who saved him from choking at Mt. Juliet restaurant

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is searching for the woman who saved his life when he choked at a Mt. Juliet restaurant last weekend.

Jimmy Wright was eating with his wife at Longhorn Steakhouse when he began to choke on his steak.

Wright says a woman with a group that was leaving the restaurant stepped him and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

Had the woman not stepped in, Wright believes the situation could have ended much differently.

“I’ve never been in a position where I couldn’t breathe and had no control over what was going on,” said Wright.

Now Wright just wants to thank the woman who helped save his life.

“How can you thank someone enough? I wish I had better words, I want to thank them.”

Wright and his wife did not catch the woman’s name. All they know is she’s a teacher who was celebrating her birthday.

Hundreds of people have liked and shared Wright’s story on Facebook to help find the good Samaritan.