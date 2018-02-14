Lawrenceburg Firefighters reflect on Jason Dickey’s life

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Not only are family and friends of Jason Dickey reeling from the loss, his death is impacting the entire Lawrenceburg community.

Wednesday morning, many of Dickey’s fellow firefighters gathered at the Lawrenceburg Police Department to reflect on his life.

“You dont forget a face you never forget a face. We have to move on, we have 20 other guys that depend on us. So we have to move on. It will be super tough there is never going to be anyone that will replace that man, that friend. It is going to be difficult the next few months,” said Lawrenceburg Battalion Chief Jason Frakes.

Lawrenceburg fire chief Jay Moore also spoke about Dickey as a hero and a brother-in-arms.

This community is morning and they will continue to mourn the loss of Jason Dickey a man who gave his life fighting fires and a man who will be remembered by so many. Many of those people his brothers-in-arms those same men with him the day he died battling that same fire. We spoke with some of those men who were close to him take a listen to what they had to say. We lost a hero, we lost a best friend, we lost a guy that loved his family including the fire service family. We are one big family, we lost a guy we will never replace. we will never replace Jason Dickey.

Jason Dickey will be laid to rest Friday at 11 a.m. in Lawrenceburg.