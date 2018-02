NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An injury crash closed Interstate 65 in Franklin Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the Peytonsville Road exit.

Two lanes of the roadway reopened to traffic around 7:20 a.m. but not before causing major delays into Maury County.

Franklin police reported the crash involved two vehicles and three people were injured, one seriously.

No additional information was released.