Flu leaves 12-year-old White House girl in critical condition

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 12-year-old is in critical condition and her family says it’s because of the flu.

The White House family wants to warn other parents about the seriousness of the flu, as their daughter fights for her life.

“She’s perfectly healthy, active outdoors, 12 year old little girl and one week ago today that changed,” Greycin Oaks’ father Ben told News 2 with tears in his eyes.

He said his daughter’s heath took a tragic turn.

“In two days time it went from just a little bit to this, get your children somewhere don’t walk, run.”

Oaks tell us Greycin started showing symptoms of the flu last Sunday night and that the next day she went to the doctor and was diagnosed with 2 strains of the flu. He says she was given Tamiflu, but her condition continued to deteriorate quickly.

“She collapsed in my arms, she asked me to carry her to the restroom because her legs felt week,” her dad explained.

After collapsing, the father says he performed CPR for 15 minutes until paramedics arrived.

“My brother was the first responder in this situation,” Nathan Oaks explained, “CPR was critical because she would not have made it she had cardiac arrest at the house.”

The family says Greycin has never suffered from any other medical conditions.

“It looks like we are going to need a miracle for her to recover in full,” explained her Uncle.

Greycin is a White House Middle School student, the youngest of 3 children to the Oaks. She is described as having a big outgoing personality.

“Greycin is a vibrant and energetic girl she’s full of life, personality and she would always describe herself as fabulous,” explained Nathan.

However, in 48 hours the family says their world turned upside down as she now lays silent in the hospital bed.

“Greycin is asleep right now and we are praying that she wakes up,” said Nathan.

Not only are they praying, Nathan says they are asking for prayers as they hold out hope that Greycin will wake.

“I believe in God and his ability to perform miracles through Jesus Christ our Lord and savior so we are still holding out hope.”

There is a gofundme to help the family with expenses.