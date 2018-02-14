3 pulled from burning home in South Nashville

Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn[ (WKRN) – Three people were critically injured and a Nashville firefighter was burned in a house fire in South Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The fire began around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Southwood Drive.

Three people were pulled from inside the home by firefighters. Medics began treating the victims in the front yard before transferring them to ambulances.

The victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

A firefighter was burned while fighting the flames. He was taken to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.

Four other people were inside the home when the fire began. They were able to evacuate to safety and were uninjured.

Nashville Fire Department Chief Christian said the fire began in the basement. The cause is under investigation.

No additional information was released.

