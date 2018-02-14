2 Gives Back – Saint Thomas West Cardiology Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives back was at Saint Thomas West today to say thank you and deliver lunch to their cardiology team.

Each week, 2 Gives Back partners with Nissan of Cool Springs to deliver lunch to deserving men and women in our communities in middle Tennessee.

One of the doctors we spoke to, Dr. Evilio Rodriguez, had just stepped out of the operating room to join us for lunch. He had just performed a “mitraclip procedure” to repair the patient’s leaky microvalve. This specific procedure is typically performed on high-risk patients. Just a few years ago, this procedure did not exist and those high-risk patients had little to no options for treatment.

Doctor Don Chomsky also spoke to us about heart health. He said congestive heart failure is one of the leading causes of hospitalization for people over 65. To stay healthy, the doctors said patients should not smoke, stay active and to consistently monitor your health.

“It’s important that people just see a doctor,” Dr. Rodriguez said. “Most of the time people just wait too long. I think getting involved early on with your health and having someone supervising and preventing the high blood pressure and diabetes is one of the best things a patient can do.”

The cardiology team also performs heart transplants at Saint Thomas West. The team does about two transplants each month. Last year, they did 25 transplants.

Both doctors said doing their job is a privilege. Both take a lot of pride in helping their patients feel better and live a better life.

“In the last fifty years, there’s really been a revolution into what we have been able to do with patients that previously had no options,” Dr. Rodriguez said. “Also, the amount of patients we can treat is much higher than ever before.”

You can see the entire interview with Dr. Rodriguez and Dr. Chomsky below.