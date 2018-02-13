Woman’s purse stolen in violent robbery after crash in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a violent robbery where a woman’s purse was stolen after she was rear-ended Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Belle River Drive, near Granny White Pike.

Police told News 2 two men rear-ended the woman and then pointed guns at her before stealing her purse.

The suspects were driving an older model Lexus at the time.

A similar case is also being investigated just seven miles away in Nashville. Police said around the same time, two men rear-ended a man and shot him when he tried to fight them off.

The man remains hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Anyone with information on either incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or Brentwood police at 615-371-0160.