Texas mom objects after daughter told draw herself as slave

LEANDER, Texas (AP) — A Leander parent has objected to a Civil War-related history assignment in which her 12-year-old daughter was told to draw a picture of herself as a slave.

Tonya Jennings of Austin on Friday contacted the Leander Independent School District about seventh-graders studying slave life in Texas in the 1850s.

Students were told to draw a picture of themselves as slaves, color the picture, then write a sentence that describes the surroundings using each of the five senses — smell, hearing, sight, taste and touch.

Jennings says there’s nothing about slavery that she’d want any child to have to relive.

District spokesman Corey Ryan said Monday that administrators are reviewing the issue. A district statement says the tragic impacts of slavery are well documented and relevant to Texas and U.S. history.