Tenn. agencies lend hand after longtime Lawrenceburg fireman killed in line-of-duty

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the Lawrenceburg Fire Department and community mourns the loss of a longtime firefighter killed in the line-of-duty other agencies are stepping up and lending a hand.

Jason Dickey was killed Monday night while battling a massive fire in the 500 block of Hood Lakes Road.

The home collapsed, trapping three firefighters inside, including Dickey. Four others were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Of those, one remains hospitalized and was last listed in stable condition.

Dickey was escorted from Nashville to Lawrenceburg by dozens of fire and police departments from across the state Tuesday afternoon.

“This is just a show of support for the family and the department,” Jason Pierce with the Brentwood Fire Department said. “It’s not just local; it’s all of Tennessee, it’s all of America. All firefighters know about it and we’re going to be there for the family.”

The loss of the Dickey, an 11-year veteran and native of Lawrence County, is not only weighing heavily on his family, but also his fellow firefighters – many of which worked all night putting out the fire that claimed the 38-year-old father.

“Tonight we are asking them to go home and be with their families – to go home and be with their wives, to go home and be with their children – to love them, to hold them and to comfort them,” Chaplain Chad Moore with the Lawrenceburg Fire Department said.

Moore continued, “Tomorrow, we will come back together and we will continue preparations as a department as we look forward to celebrating Engineer Dickey’s life.”

Crews from surrounding agencies have volunteered to man the fire stations in Lawrenceburg and answer calls of services so Lawrenceburg firefighters can grieve and be with their families.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Captain Marcus Harney with the La Vergne Fire Department said. “Fire service is a brotherhood. It doesn’t matter when we need each other; we’re always going to be there.”

Dickey leaves behind his wife, Jennifer, and their three children. He and his wife are expecting their fourth child next month.

Visitation for Dickey will be held Thursday at Mars Hill Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mars Hill Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the church on Friday at 11 a.m. His burial will immediately follow.

The family asks memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.