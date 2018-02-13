Suspected poacher mauled to death, eaten by lions

LIMPOPO, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 22: A lion relaxes on the banks of the Luvuvhu river at the Pafuri game reserve on July 22, 2010 in Kruger National Park, South Africa. Kruger National Park is one of the largest game reserves in South Africa spanning 19,000 square kilometres and is part of the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Park. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (WCMH) – Police in South Africa believe that a man who was mauled and eaten by a pack of lions may have been a poacher.

The man was found Friday in a private nature preserve outside Kruger National Park, Eyewitness News reported.

The body was found half-eaten by the lions, Sowetan Live reported.

The body was originally identified as a 47-year-old tractor driver, but authorities later said they don’t know the identity of the person who died. The tractor driver was later found alive.

A rifle and ammunition were found next to the body, leading authorities to believe the man was a poacher.