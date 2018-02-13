Suspect wanted after Clarksville pharmacy robbed at gunpoint

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are working to identify a man who robbed a Clarksville pharmacy at gunpoint Monday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at Harris Pharmacy on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Clarksville police said the man entered the store with a long gun, demanded drugs from the pharmacy and left with an undisclosed amount of narcotics.

He was described by Clarksville police as in his 40s, 5 feet 6 inches tall, stocky with salt and pepper facial hair. He fled in a red GMC pickup truck with an out-of-state license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.