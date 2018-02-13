Latest StormTracker Forecast

A taste of spring over the coming days with a huge warm up coming in, but it does come at a price.

Clouds hold on from I-65 and points east to the Plateau. A shower or two is possible, but areas west of I-65 remain dry as some sun tries to come out.

Yes, it stays warm, but Wednesday looks like another washout. Prolonged periods of steady light to moderate rain make both commutes tough. Overall rain totals around 1 inch which should not lead to new flooding, but continues to further push current flooded rivers.

Spotty shower with a high near 70 degrees Thursday, but another round of widespread rain comes in Friday.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.