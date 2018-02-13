Report shows Nashville is making strides when it comes to worst cities for traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As News 2 is set to dig deeper into Nashville’s traffic issues, a recent report by traffic group INRIX shows Music City is making strides when it comes to the worst U.S. cities for traffic.

In the study, in 2017, Nashville improved two spots from the 25th to 27th worst traffic city in the country.

Behind that new ranking is a three-percent reduction in congestion.

According to the study, Nashville drivers spent an average of 33 hours in traffic, mainly during the evening rush hour.

Graham Cookson, Chief Economist and Head of Research of the INRIX study, said the traffic comes at a cost of about $1,500 a year in wasted time and fuel for Nashville commuters.

Cookson said as the area’s population continues to grow, drivers need to be resourceful.

“The sad news is it’s very likely congestion will get worse than better in the long term,” said Cookson. “Modern navigation systems will warn us of congestion, accidents that might block lanes or roads, so always have it on and hopefully it’ll get you to your destination as quickly and safely as possible.”

